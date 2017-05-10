Crime 20 mins ago 11:56 a.m.Owners of...

Crime 20 mins ago 11:56 a.m.Owners of tire shop arrested in KCSO raid

The owners of a North Knoxville tire and automotive repair store have been arrested on suspicion of buying and selling stolen property, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. KCSO Chieft Deputy Lee Tramel said undercover agents sold stolen property to the business.

