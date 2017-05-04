Crime 15 mins ago 5:24 p.m.KPD: Robbe...

Crime 15 mins ago 5:24 p.m.KPD: Robbery suspects dragged woman behind car before police chase

10 hrs ago

A lieutenant with the Knoxville Police Department was on his patrol Friday afternoon when he spotted a woman being dragged by a vehicle in a pharmacy parking lot. Lt. R. Taylor tried to stop the silver PT Cruiser, but it took off, luckily releasing the woman who was hanging by the window before speeding away.

Knoxville, TN

