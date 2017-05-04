Crime 15 mins ago 5:24 p.m.KPD: Robbery suspects dragged woman behind car before police chase
A lieutenant with the Knoxville Police Department was on his patrol Friday afternoon when he spotted a woman being dragged by a vehicle in a pharmacy parking lot. Lt. R. Taylor tried to stop the silver PT Cruiser, but it took off, luckily releasing the woman who was hanging by the window before speeding away.
