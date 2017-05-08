Crime 14 mins ago 11:55 p.m.Jury selection begins Monday for man accused of 2015 greenway murder
Timothy Ison will head to court in the murder trial of 42-year-old Stefany Fairbanks. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday morning.
