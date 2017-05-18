Couple at the heart of The Fairview U...

Couple at the heart of The Fairview Union celebrate 'The Right Road'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Chad Wilson and his wife, Kelli Kerr Wilson, will lead their band, The Fairview Union, to The Bijou Theatre on Friday night. Chad Wilson and his wife, Kelli Kerr Wilson, will lead their band, The Fairview Union, to The Bijou Theatre on Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you smell that? 11 hr Tiger 5
News Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M... Wed doubt 3
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... Tue Just Saying 11
News Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch... Tue Rainbow Kid 2
News Suspect says shooting self-defense (Mar '08) Tue No doubt 5
News Stunning images capture hidden caves across the... Tue No doubt 1
News the pro-adjuster (Aug '07) Tue Topbroker1 648
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC