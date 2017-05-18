Couple at the heart of The Fairview Union celebrate 'The Right Road'
Chad Wilson and his wife, Kelli Kerr Wilson, will lead their band, The Fairview Union, to The Bijou Theatre on Friday night. Chad Wilson and his wife, Kelli Kerr Wilson, will lead their band, The Fairview Union, to The Bijou Theatre on Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you smell that?
|11 hr
|Tiger
|5
|Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M...
|Wed
|doubt
|3
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|Tue
|Just Saying
|11
|Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch...
|Tue
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|Suspect says shooting self-defense (Mar '08)
|Tue
|No doubt
|5
|Stunning images capture hidden caves across the...
|Tue
|No doubt
|1
|the pro-adjuster (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Topbroker1
|648
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC