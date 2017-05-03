College-level research on display at FHS
Anne Murtha stood by her poster of fetal pigs on Academy Night at Farragut High School Tuesday, April 18. She was one of about 100 students ready to share the results of research - research that lasted from several weeks to more than a year. Students were required to partner with experts such as university professors, log their research time, attend guest lectures, write papers and present academic posters.
