Cockroaches, mold in ice machine foun...

Cockroaches, mold in ice machine found at West Knoxville restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

There were over 15 Knox County restaurants that received perfect scores from health inspectors, but our first failing grade of the year. Remember, 70 and above is a passing health inspection grade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knoxville or Asheville? (Sep '10) 10 hr Just Saying 18
Do you smell that? 12 hr South Knox Hombre 14
Best Places for View of City beside Sunsphere t... 16 hr Views 2
Miss Biscuit and other winners of International... 20 hr jim thompson 1
Gas Tax Increase 23 hr Your Wrong 13
News 'The Voice' winner is ... Chris Blue Thu sogoHHH 2
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily Wed rustyshackleford 14
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,484 • Total comments across all topics: 281,288,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC