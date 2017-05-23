CMA Music Fest Announces Cracker Barrel Stage Lineup, National Anthem Singers

PHIL VASSAR; BROOKE EDEN; KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL BOBCAST COMPANY choral group , and RESTLESS HEART will each perform the National Anthem prior to the nightly concerts at NISSAN STADIUM during CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL, THURSDAY, JUNE 8th through SUNDAY, JUNE 11th. Also announced TODAY , performers for the nightly, free concerts at the CRACKER BARREL COUNTRY ROADS stage at NASHVILLE's ASCEND AMPHITHEATER will include BIG AND RICH, DJ SINISTER & THE COUNTRY FRIED MIX and COWBOY TROY, DEANA CARTER, BILLY RAY CYRUS, and COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME members THE OAK RIDGE BOYS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.