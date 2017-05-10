Closing arguments begin for trial of ...

Closing arguments begin for trial of Knoxville greenway murder suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

After three days of testimony, closing arguments began for a man accused of stabbing a woman to death along a Knoxville greenway. Timothy Ison is accused of stabbing Stefany Fairbanks to death along Third Creek Greenway in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... 3 hr Wondering 3
News Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch... 3 hr Frogface Kate 21
Tennessee Democrats 5 hr James 22
Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16) 22 hr kellysheros 15
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily Wed James 7
News Tennessee Anesthesiologist Dr. Allen Foster Ple... (Feb '11) Wed Wondering 45
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property Tue MARSA 16
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC