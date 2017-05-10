Closing arguments begin for trial of Knoxville greenway murder suspect
After three days of testimony, closing arguments began for a man accused of stabbing a woman to death along a Knoxville greenway. Timothy Ison is accused of stabbing Stefany Fairbanks to death along Third Creek Greenway in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|3 hr
|Wondering
|3
|Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch...
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|21
|Tennessee Democrats
|5 hr
|James
|22
|Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16)
|22 hr
|kellysheros
|15
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|Wed
|James
|7
|Tennessee Anesthesiologist Dr. Allen Foster Ple... (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Wondering
|45
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|Tue
|MARSA
|16
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC