Chris Blue Winner of The Voice Debuts at No. 1 on Hot Gospel Songs Chart

15 hrs ago

The 12th season of NBC's The Voice winner Chris Blue - a worship leader at Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee - debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 's Hot Gospel Songs chart with his version of Tamela Mann's "Take Me to the King."

