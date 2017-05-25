Chris Blue Winner of The Voice Debuts at No. 1 on Hot Gospel Songs Chart
The 12th season of NBC's The Voice winner Chris Blue - a worship leader at Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee - debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 's Hot Gospel Songs chart with his version of Tamela Mann's "Take Me to the King."
