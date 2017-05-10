Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society...

Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society Presents May Day Contra Dance Saturday

Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society presents a May Day Contra Dance on Saturday from 7:30-11 p.m., featuring calling by Susan Kevra and music by Turnip the Beet.

