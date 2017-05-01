Chattanooga Man Among 17 Indicted In Knoxville Meth Sting

A federal grand jury in Knoxville has returned a seven-count drug indictment against 17 individuals, including a Chattanooga man. The indictment, on file with the U.S. District Court, alleges that each of these individuals was involved in a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Tennessee and elsewhere.

