Chattanooga Man Among 17 Indicted In ...

Chattanooga Man Among 17 Indicted In Knoxville Meth Sting

A federal grand jury in Knoxville has returned a seven-count drug indictment against 17 individuals, including a Chattanooga man. The indictment, on file with the U.S. District Court, alleges that each of these individuals was involved in a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Tennessee and elsewhere.

