BlueCross Blue Shield eyes return toa

4 hrs ago

The TN Department of Commerce and Insurance Commissioner says BlueCross' willingness to return to the individual market for Knoxville is a 'glimmer of hope.' BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is negotiating with state officials about what conditions they need to return to the individual insurance market in 2018 in Knoxville - an area that lacks an insurer for the next year.

