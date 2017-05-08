BlueCross Blue Shield eyes return toa
The TN Department of Commerce and Insurance Commissioner says BlueCross' willingness to return to the individual market for Knoxville is a 'glimmer of hope.' BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is negotiating with state officials about what conditions they need to return to the individual insurance market in 2018 in Knoxville - an area that lacks an insurer for the next year.
Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
