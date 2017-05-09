Blue Cross Blue Shield to offer individual coverage for Knoxville-area consumers
Blue Cross Blue Shield announced to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance its intent to offer individual coverage for consumers in the area of Knoxville. The insurance company says its performance in 2017 improved due to a better claim experience and a more sustainable rate structure.
