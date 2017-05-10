Blue Cross Blue Shield Now Willing to Cover Knoxville Area
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee reversed course Tuesday and said it's willing to offer insurance plans under the federal health exchange in the Knoxville area in 2018. If the plan is approved by the state, then all counties in Tennessee will have an insurance provider through the marketplace, said Kevin Walters , a spokesman for the state Department of Commerce and Insurance.
