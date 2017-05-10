Attorney says excessive force lawsuit...

Attorney says excessive force lawsuit against Alcoa, Blount County 'could have been avoided'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Times

A $2 million excessive force lawsuit pending against the city of Alcoa and Blount County government would have been unnecessary if law enforcement had recognized obvious mental health issues and provided appropriate care, the attorney who filed the suit said this week. Knoxville attorney Lance Baker told The Daily Times on Friday that his client, 38-year-old Maryville resident Annissa Mary Lee Colson, was showing obvious signs of a panic attack following her arrest nearly two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Armstrong Remodeling (Nov '08) 19 min kirby 21
judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ... 5 hr South Knox Hombre 2
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily Sun Horatio Nickleback 8
News Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M... Sun South Knox Hombre 1
Tennessee Democrats Sat South Knox Hombre 33
News Police identify body found in North Knoxville (Apr '08) May 12 commenters 17
Pants Down Spanking??!! (Jul '11) May 12 Grimy Phoxx 26
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,898 • Total comments across all topics: 281,032,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC