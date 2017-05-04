Anna Laura (Brown) Dietz
She was born May 15, 1928, in Monterey, Tenn., the youngest daughter of the late Charles Lee Brown and Annie Randolph Brown. Anna was a Christian, devoted mother, homemaker and worked in retail sales in the Cookeville area for more than 50 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|9
|Morristown man hit by train, survives (Aug '07)
|7 hr
|Mystery
|70
|Person connected to "Rocky Top Murders" out of ... (Mar '07)
|15 hr
|why
|17
|Gas Tax Increase
|Fri
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|Fri
|Magnetic North
|5
|deuces wild club (Dec '08)
|Fri
|montego528
|94
|Word Association (Mar '10)
|Thu
|winner
|2,146
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC