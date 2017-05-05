Alleged drug dealers charged in Knoxville womana s overdose death
According to an indictment, Dwayne Andrews and Kristen Simmermon are facing charges of second degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Andrews also faces a human trafficking charge.
