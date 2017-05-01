Aggravated assault heads grand jury i...

Aggravated assault heads grand jury indictments

14 hrs ago

A Knoxville man charged with aggravated assault was among the list of indictments returned by a Blount County grand jury Monday. Lennie Ray Bright, 67, of Knoxville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from an incident on Jan. 2, 2016.

