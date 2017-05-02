a Power in Purple,a East Tennesseans recognized for helping American Cancer Societya s mission

The American Cancer Society of East Tennessee is harnessing the power of Tennessee volunteers to work together to create a world with more birthdays and less cancer. WATE is proud to be a regional sponsor of Relay For Life and will host a team at the Metro Knoxville event on June 2. As part of the Relay for Life of Metro Knoxville, Power in Purple Ambassadors have stepped forward to help the American Cancer Society increase awareness and secure donations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.