2 hurt in East Knoxville apartment co...

2 hurt in East Knoxville apartment complex shooting

9 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. on Riverside Drive. Detectives on the scene say two people had minor injuries and more details would be released later.

