2 hurt in East Knoxville apartment complex shooting
The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. on Riverside Drive. Detectives on the scene say two people had minor injuries and more details would be released later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knoxville or Asheville? (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Just Saying
|14
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|14 hr
|Anapus Poore
|11
|Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13)
|16 hr
|Suzie P
|48
|Do you smell that?
|18 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|9
|Shooting on Whittle Springs Rd
|Sun
|cletus
|2
|keep a word , drop a word (Jan '13)
|Sun
|Amy
|116
|Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M...
|Sun
|South Knox Hombre
|6
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC