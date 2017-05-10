10Listens: 'In God We Trust' license plate questions answered Read Story Mary Scott
A bill that would add the phrase 'In God We Trust' to some Tennessee license plates is now law. The original version of the bill would have required all new plates to have the national motto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
