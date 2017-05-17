1 dead in North Knoxville motorcycle ...

1 dead in North Knoxville motorcycle crash

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Barry S. Brooks, 22, was riding a 2006 Suzuki R GSX motorcycle on Beaumont Avenue at a fast speed around 8:43 p.m., according to the report. Investigators say the foot peg of the vehicle clipped a utility pole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you smell that? 1 hr Wall specialist 4
News Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M... 14 hr doubt 3
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... 23 hr Just Saying 11
News Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch... Tue Rainbow Kid 2
News Suspect says shooting self-defense (Mar '08) Tue No doubt 5
News Stunning images capture hidden caves across the... Tue No doubt 1
News the pro-adjuster (Aug '07) Tue Topbroker1 648
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC