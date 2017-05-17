1 dead in North Knoxville motorcycle crash
Barry S. Brooks, 22, was riding a 2006 Suzuki R GSX motorcycle on Beaumont Avenue at a fast speed around 8:43 p.m., according to the report. Investigators say the foot peg of the vehicle clipped a utility pole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you smell that?
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|4
|Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M...
|14 hr
|doubt
|3
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|23 hr
|Just Saying
|11
|Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch...
|Tue
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|Suspect says shooting self-defense (Mar '08)
|Tue
|No doubt
|5
|Stunning images capture hidden caves across the...
|Tue
|No doubt
|1
|the pro-adjuster (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Topbroker1
|648
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC