Zoo Knoxville welcomes new baby reptiles Read Story Kendall Morris

April 19, 2017: One month after losing 32 reptiles from its collection, Zoo Knoxville is welcoming 4 new baby Chinese crocodile lizards. Heather Debord, a zookeeper in the department of herpetology, said caretakers were surprised to find four critically endangered Chinese Crocodile Lizards had been born.

