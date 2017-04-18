Zoo Knoxville welcomes new baby reptiles Read Story Kendall Morris

April 19, 2017: One month after losing 32 reptiles from its collection, Zoo Knoxville is welcoming 4 new baby Chinese crocodile lizards. Heather Debord, a zookeeper in the department of herpetology, said caretakers were surprised to find four critically endangered Chinese Crocodile Lizards had been born.

