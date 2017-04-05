Zoo Knoxville celebrates African grey parrota s 30th birthday
Albert Einstein may be one of the smartest people to have lived, however, a bird with his namesake may be the most intelligent at Zoo Knoxville. Einstein the African grey parrot turned 30-years-old on Tuesday.
