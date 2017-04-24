Zaevion Dobson Memorial Park opening Wednesday Read Story Staff

Zaevion Dobson Memorial Park opening ...

Zaevion Dobson Memorial Park opening Wednesday

The ceremony for the Zaevion Dobson Memorial Playground and Park is set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2701 Badgett Drive . Knoxville's Community Development Corporation, Gerdau steel and the city of Knoxville have donated $35,000 total towards the project.

