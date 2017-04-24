Zaevion Dobson Memorial Park opening Wednesday Read Story Staff
The ceremony for the Zaevion Dobson Memorial Playground and Park is set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2701 Badgett Drive . Knoxville's Community Development Corporation, Gerdau steel and the city of Knoxville have donated $35,000 total towards the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If You Could Choose-Would You
|27 min
|Just Saying
|47
|Citizens bank
|2 hr
|For real
|1
|Jacob Adkins
|2 hr
|Alanb
|1
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|3 hr
|wormwood
|3
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|7 hr
|Grimy Phoxx
|37
|Rowing coverage sucks
|8 hr
|Ser Pinnick
|7
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|10 hr
|Democrats gas tax
|3
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC