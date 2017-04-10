Yes, the foxes in that apartment are ...

Yes, the foxes in that apartment are pets

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

Most people choose dogs, cats or maybe birds as pets, but one woman decided on something more unusual to bring into her Knoxville, Tennessee home. The symphony of sour notes, played by an orchestra inside Klouda's Apartment 101, is enough to make Beethoven cringe and neighbors wonder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anti trans bigotry 1 hr Brandon 9
News Immigrant Student Bill Fails in House Education... 1 hr bohart 4
Citizens bank 6 hr Bad business 1
Tony Alamo in chains: arrested. (Nov '08) 8 hr Adam Henry 8
News 10Listens: Coyote sightings up in North Knox co... 8 hr Seymour Resident 5
crazy lady on Facebook 21 hr ballard 1
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... Tue commenters 200
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,248 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC