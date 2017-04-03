Wrestler Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, to m...

Wrestler Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, to make 'special' announcement abouta Read Story John North

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Glenn Jacobs, the East Tennessee businessman who's gained fame as pro wrestler "Kane", is planning a "special announcement" Tuesday about his interest in running for Knox County mayor. The announcement is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Sweet P's at 3725 Maryville Pike in South Knox County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13) 6 hr Strip Club Pro 29
Tennessee Democrats 7 hr Charlie Bob 18
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 9 hr Retribution 156
News Mother questions officers' use of deadly force (Jun '07) 9 hr Just Saying 158
News Crime 21 mins ago 12:08 a.m.Alexander employee ... 19 hr Jack 3
Radio Stations Fri The Hurricane 65
7 cent gas tax hike Fri TDOT Party Time 27
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,167 • Total comments across all topics: 280,156,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC