Wrestler Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, to make 'special' announcement abouta Read Story John North
Glenn Jacobs, the East Tennessee businessman who's gained fame as pro wrestler "Kane", is planning a "special announcement" Tuesday about his interest in running for Knox County mayor. The announcement is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Sweet P's at 3725 Maryville Pike in South Knox County.
