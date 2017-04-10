Willie Nelson writes song for Knoxville-filmed movie 'Dog Years' Read Story Melissa Erickson
Legendary Recording Artist Willie Nelson speaks onstage at his album premier on April 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. Willie Nelson has recorded a new song for the movie "Dog Years," which was filmed in Knoxville, according to Rolling Stone.
