West Knoxville bank robbery suspect arrested

The man suspected of being responsible of robbing Knoxville's US Bank on Kingston Pike April 4th was arrested by the FBI, KPD and KCSO in a joint operation Saturday evening according to KCSO. Douglas M. Armel, Jr., 52, was arrested at the Valley Inn at 3301 East Magnolia Avenue at 8:37 p.m. Saturday by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit, and KPD.

