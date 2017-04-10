Waffle House robbed in Knoxville

Waffle House robbed in Knoxville

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Police do believe there was a car involved, but do not know the description.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jaylond woods 1 hr Frank N Stein 2
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 19 hr Sass 184
Radio Stations Sun Lowrider22 66
News Crime 21 mins ago 12:08 a.m.Alexander employee ... Sun Omega 4
my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13) Sat Strip Club Pro 29
Tennessee Democrats Sat Charlie Bob 18
News Mother questions officers' use of deadly force (Jun '07) Sat Just Saying 158
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,607 • Total comments across all topics: 280,195,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC