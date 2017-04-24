Volunteer spirit shines through on East Knoxville Cleanup Day Read Story Tom Barclay
Five Points Up hosted the 'East Knoxville Communitywide Cleanup.' Volunteers took on a number of beautification tasks, from picking up litter to planting flower gardens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poor Old Raynella Dossett Leath (Feb '10)
|31 min
|Tippy Toe
|2
|Burchett for governor? The Knox County mayor is...
|5 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|10
|Knox News Sentinel
|9 hr
|Rex Rainey
|42
|If You Could Choose-Would You
|15 hr
|Just Saying
|50
|The Best and Worse Presidents since WW2
|23 hr
|James
|4
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Sat
|SnarkyMcD
|237
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|Sat
|ElDiablo
|9
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC