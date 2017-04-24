Volunteer spirit shines through on Ea...

Volunteer spirit shines through on East Knoxville Cleanup Day Read Story Tom Barclay

Five Points Up hosted the 'East Knoxville Communitywide Cleanup.' Volunteers took on a number of beautification tasks, from picking up litter to planting flower gardens.

