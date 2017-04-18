UT Vet School Hosts Dog WashWednesday, April 19The University of...
The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine Class of 2019 is preparing to host the 2nd Annual Spring Cleanin' Dog Wash and Adoption Event. They will be bathing dogs, hosting an adoption event with Blount County Animal Center, and there will be local food trucks for lunch and snacks! So bring your pooch out on Sunday, April 23rd from 11am-4pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|36 min
|okimar
|230
|Radio Stations
|18 hr
|Just Saying
|73
|If You Could Choose-Would You
|Tue
|Red Light This
|9
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|Tue
|Red Light This
|33
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|Tue
|Red Light This
|1
|Knoxville Mercury
|Tue
|Grimy Phoxx
|16
|10Listens: Coyote sightings up in North Knox co...
|Tue
|Wile E Coyote
|11
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC