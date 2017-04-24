TVA Managing Flows From Record Rain

TVA Managing Flows From Record Rain

TVA's River Forecast Center in Knoxville is continuing flood operations and managing lake levels to minimize downstream flooding after record rainfall and heavy runoff over the past weekend, especially in the eastern part of the TVA service area.

Knoxville, TN

