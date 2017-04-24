TVA Managing Flows From Record Rain
TVA's River Forecast Center in Knoxville is continuing flood operations and managing lake levels to minimize downstream flooding after record rainfall and heavy runoff over the past weekend, especially in the eastern part of the TVA service area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colonel's Café in Bearden
|44 min
|Tipping law
|3
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Con Hunley
|230
|Adulttoyfunshop.com
|3 hr
|Kailey
|1
|Who was the Accountant for "Michaels Resturant ...
|7 hr
|Jake
|4
|Nick Holt
|7 hr
|Theone
|1
|The Palace replaces Michael's (May '07)
|7 hr
|Andy
|88
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC