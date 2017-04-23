TVA addresses East Tennessee flooding
The Tennessee Valley Authority held a press conference Sunday afternoon to update the public on the rainfall that many in East Tennessee have had to deal with over the past couple days. "We were expecting some rainfall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anti trans bigotry
|1 hr
|studioghibli
|25
|Single women
|3 hr
|Lucy Fur
|2
|If You Could Choose-Would You
|4 hr
|Just Saying
|25
|Long year for UT football
|5 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|2
|Jonathan Taylor Baxter
|6 hr
|Shelby
|1
|Knox News Sentinel
|23 hr
|theater x
|41
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|Sat
|true story
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC