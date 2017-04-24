Things to know about Eagles' first-ro...

Things to know about Eagles' first-round pick Derek Barnett, Twitter reaction and more

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Derek Barnett competes during the NFL Pro Day on Friday, March 31, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. The Eagles went out and grabbed a big-time, pass rusher - Tennessee's Derek Barnett -- with their first-round pick Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 7 min Fan 236
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 1 hr ElDiablo 9
Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12) 10 hr Hump Hammer 7
DCS, Youth Villages, and others lie in court. (Apr '11) Fri Fedupwithkidsforcash 34
News TBI investigates missing records at Lenoir City... (Jan '11) Fri AIPAC is treason 116
Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08) Thu Jimmy 15
Colonel's Café in Bearden Apr 27 timsauljr 5
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,358 • Total comments across all topics: 280,657,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC