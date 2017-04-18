The-Voice 49 mins ago 5:40 p.m.Chris Blue talks 'Voice' live elimination rounds, handling nerves ...
April 21, 2017: WBIR 10News anchor Katie Roach talks with Chris Blue about the live elimination rounds on The Voice, handling his nerves and his message to fans in Knoxville. Knoxville's Chris Blue is among the top 12 singers on season 12 of NBC's The Voice.
Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
