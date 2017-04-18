Tennessee speaker to GOP: Show civili...

Tennessee speaker to GOP: Show civility in gas tax debate

Read more: Daily Times

Speaker Beth Harwell is calling on her Republican colleagues to show civility as the Tennessee House prepares for a contentious vote Wednesday on Gov. Bill Haslam's transportation funding proposal. Harwell, a Nashville Republican mulling a bid for governor next year, urged members to "be kind to one another" even if they disagree on the substance of the bill that would raise the state's gas tax for the first time since 1989.

Knoxville, TN

