Tennessee Marble will be topic at Brown Bag Lecture
Few industries have had as historic and enduring effect on architecture across our nation as the marble industry of East Tennessee. Tennessee marble, though not as steeped in antiquity as many European stones, has been quarried continuously in East Tennessee for lime and dimension stone since colonial times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08)
|5 min
|Jimmy
|14
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|3 hr
|Rick Perry s Closet
|223
|Tennessee Democrats
|6 hr
|commenters
|19
|Rowing coverage sucks
|8 hr
|Lefty Maelstrom
|1
|anti trans bigotry
|10 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|15
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|17 hr
|It is a trap
|32
|Local law enforcement and government adgencies
|17 hr
|Fed up with nuts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC