Tennessee Marble will be topic at Brown Bag Lecture

Few industries have had as historic and enduring effect on architecture across our nation as the marble industry of East Tennessee. Tennessee marble, though not as steeped in antiquity as many European stones, has been quarried continuously in East Tennessee for lime and dimension stone since colonial times.

