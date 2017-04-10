Teen injured in Knoxville shooting

Teen injured in Knoxville shooting

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The shooting was reported around 6:14 p.m. at the corner of Dunbar Street and Moses Avenue in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. A 17-year-old had a bullet graze wound to his arm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
crazy lady on Facebook 29 min ballard 1
Tony Alamo in chains: arrested. (Nov '08) 54 min Just Saying 7
anti trans bigotry 2 hr Just Saying 3
News 10Listens: Coyote sightings up in North Knox co... 5 hr CharlieChokeYa 2
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 6 hr commenters 200
Complete Family Care Kingston Pike (Aug '13) 9 hr dummys 12
my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13) 12 hr Willie 30
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,481 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC