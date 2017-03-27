Teacher to future teacher: Maryville College alums share advice from the front lines
Eight Maryville College alumni, who have recently received Teacher of the Year honors at schools across the state, answer questions Wednesday in a Professional Seminar on Teaching class. Marc Fernandez, a sixth-grade teacher at Carpenters Middle School, participates Wednesday on a panel hosted by the Maryville College Division of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|32 min
|BB Board
|53
|West Knoxville burger restaurant to be reinspec...
|Sat
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Shame on you WVLT 8
|Sat
|doppler
|13
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|Sat
|monkeyz
|8
|drug screening in juvenile court
|Mar 31
|Johnny Nacho
|6
|Tennessee Democrats
|Mar 31
|South Knox Hombre
|13
|The Lillelid murders: remembering a crime that ... (Oct '07)
|Mar 31
|opinion
|48
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC