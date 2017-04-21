Store clerk unable to read robber's note during robbery
Police say the note read, "This is a robbery, please be quiet. Don't let your pride get you killed."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If You Could Choose-Would You
|4 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|16
|Bobby Wright
|6 hr
|lookinforbobby
|2
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|10 hr
|true story
|2
|Rooster sticker
|11 hr
|Charlie Bob
|3
|TDOT discusses safety plans to widen Chapman Hi... (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|10
|Knox News Sentinel
|18 hr
|Chicken Man
|40
|Time Runs Out
|19 hr
|Grimy Phoxx
|4
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC