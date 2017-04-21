Store clerk unable to read robber's n...

Store clerk unable to read robber's note during robbery

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Police say the note read, "This is a robbery, please be quiet. Don't let your pride get you killed."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If You Could Choose-Would You 4 hr South Knox Hombre 16
Bobby Wright 6 hr lookinforbobby 2
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property 10 hr true story 2
Rooster sticker 11 hr Charlie Bob 3
News TDOT discusses safety plans to widen Chapman Hi... (Jun '16) 13 hr South Knox Hombre 10
Knox News Sentinel 18 hr Chicken Man 40
Time Runs Out 19 hr Grimy Phoxx 4
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Knox County was issued at April 22 at 7:45PM CDT

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,872 • Total comments across all topics: 280,488,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC