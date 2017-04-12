Statewide distracted driving enforcement bus tour rolls through Knoxville
Drivers on East Tennessee roadways got a harsh reminder about what can happen when you're not paying attention behind the wheel. Law enforcement teamed up in Knoxville on Wednesday for Tennessee's first statewide distracted driving enforcement bus tour to support National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
