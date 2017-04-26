SEEED to host healthy food fair, job ...

SEEED to host healthy food fair, job fair in Knoxville

SEEED is hosting two different fairs this week designed to help people in the Knoxville area succeed, both in their careers and in the rest of their lives. The job fair is Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m at Morningside Community Center in conjunction with Save Our Sons.

