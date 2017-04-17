Rue 21 closing 400 stores, including 1 Knoxville location
The privately held company is shuttering nearly 400 stores, leaving it more than 700 stores in 48 states. The North Fork Station location at 4231 Sam Walton Way is closing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anti trans bigotry
|5 hr
|spot
|21
|Steve Phillips leaving WBIR for radio station i... (Sep '13)
|6 hr
|Steve
|63
|10Listens: Coyote sightings up in North Knox co...
|7 hr
|BB Board
|8
|Rowing coverage sucks
|10 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|5
|Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Jimmy
|14
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|Sun
|Rick Perry s Closet
|223
|Tennessee Democrats
|Sun
|commenters
|19
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC