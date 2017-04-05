Roof damage reported at Knoxville non-profit housing facility after storms
People had to be evacuated from a Knoxville non-profit housing facility after its roof was damaged in Wednesday night's severe storm. The damage was reported at Positively Living at 1501 E. 5th Avenue at the intersection with Winona Street.
