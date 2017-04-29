Rollover plus responding officer wrec...

Rollover plus responding officer wreck cause I-75 backups

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The crash was caused when the driver, Gary Thomas of Knoxville, suffered a medical emergency. He was not seriously injured during the crash, but was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knox News Sentinel 3 hr Rex Rainey 42
News Burchett for governor? The Knox County mayor is... 7 hr Right right 8
If You Could Choose-Would You 9 hr Just Saying 50
The Best and Worse Presidents since WW2 17 hr James 4
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Sat SnarkyMcD 237
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... Sat ElDiablo 9
Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12) Sat Hump Hammer 7
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,333 • Total comments across all topics: 280,688,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC