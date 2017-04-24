Roll & Read Safari for Parents & Kids Michele Silva
Take the kids and head to Roll and Read on Monday, April 24 at Chilhowee Park, rain or shine. Children and their parents will go on a reading safari, where books come alive through hands-on, fun activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.
