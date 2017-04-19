Road closures in Knoxville for Rossini, Orange & White Game
The University of Tennessee's DISH Orange and White Game and the Knoxville Opera's Rossini Festival International Street Fair will be on Saturday. Certain streets will be closed temporarily for the festival that is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
