Renovation completed at Knoxville boy...

Renovation completed at Knoxville boysa group home

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Catholic Charities of East Tennessee just finished an extensive renovation on the Columbus Home. The $129,000 project fixed 6,300 square feet of floors and added a much-needed laundry room, including washer and dryer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 2 hr Retribution 238
UT 2017 Football Season Tickets!!! 3 hr volmanutk 1
Radio Stations 5 hr The Hurricane 75
Drug test 7 hr Puff and Stuff 4
Pilot Stations Will Increase Sales 8 hr XXX 2
Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13) 14 hr Luis torres 46
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 17 hr doc eyebolt 226
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,916 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC