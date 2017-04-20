Renovation completed at Knoxville boysa group home
Catholic Charities of East Tennessee just finished an extensive renovation on the Columbus Home. The $129,000 project fixed 6,300 square feet of floors and added a much-needed laundry room, including washer and dryer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|238
|UT 2017 Football Season Tickets!!!
|3 hr
|volmanutk
|1
|Radio Stations
|5 hr
|The Hurricane
|75
|Drug test
|7 hr
|Puff and Stuff
|4
|Pilot Stations Will Increase Sales
|8 hr
|XXX
|2
|Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13)
|14 hr
|Luis torres
|46
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|17 hr
|doc eyebolt
|226
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC