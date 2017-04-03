Regulating Short-term RentalsWednesday, April 5Knoxville city leaders ...

Regulating Short-term RentalsWednesda...

Regulating Short-term RentalsWednesday, April 5

WJXB-FM Knoxville

Knoxville city leaders presented a proposed ordinance for short term rentals through online services like Airbnb at a public meeting Tuesday night. The ordinance would require people who rent their home or apartment to other people for fewer than 31 consecutive days to have a permit and business license.

Knoxville, TN

